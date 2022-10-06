NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)–Legendary group the Doobie Brothers are getting the band back together for their 50th anniversary tour.

The group has been making music for the last five decades, resonating with every age group and music lover. They’ve recorded hit records including “Listen To The Music”, “Black Water”, and “Long Train Running” and so many more. Hailing from San Jose, California, the group brings timeless rock energy with electric guitar riffs and vocals. They’ve released their latest album, Liberté, filled with their timeless rock vibes and feel-good mantras to keep you rockin’.

Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons, and Scotty Ross sat down with Local On 2‘s Laura Schweizer and Larissa Wohl to talk about their tour, making music in the ’70s, and favorite thing about performing.

“The days when those songs were big hits, that’s what it’s like going out every night and performing. People recognize it immediately and it’s a hit again,” said Simmons about what it feels like performing again.

Catch the Doobie Brothers in Nashville October 12th at Bridgestone Arena.