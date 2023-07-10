NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sherri Holzer, stopped by Local on 2 to show you how to make a healthy and delicious hummus you won’t soon forget. Check out the recipe for Simply Sherri’s Creamiest Hummus below.
Ingredients:
- 1 (15 oz) can chickpeas, drain and reserve all the liquid
- 1/4 cup fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup tahini
- 2 small garlic cloves, minced
- 2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil
- 1/2 tsp cumin
- 3 tbsp aquafaba (reserved liquid from a can of garbanzo beans)
- Sea salt, to taste
- Sumac or paprika for garnish
Instructions:
In a bowl of food processor or high-powered blender, combine the tahini and lemon juice, processing for 1 minute.
Add olive oil, garlic, cumin and a pinch of salt and process for 30 seconds.
Add half of the drained garbanzo beans and process for 1 minute. Then add the rest of the chickpeas and 1/2 cup aquafaba and process for 1-2 minutes until smooth.
Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle sumac or paprika.