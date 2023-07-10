NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Sherri Holzer, stopped by Local on 2 to show you how to make a healthy and delicious hummus you won’t soon forget. Check out the recipe for Simply Sherri’s Creamiest Hummus below.

Ingredients:

1 (15 oz) can chickpeas, drain and reserve all the liquid

1/4 cup fresh lemon juice

1/4 cup tahini

2 small garlic cloves, minced

2 tbsp extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 tsp cumin

3 tbsp aquafaba (reserved liquid from a can of garbanzo beans)

Sea salt, to taste

Sumac or paprika for garnish

Instructions:

In a bowl of food processor or high-powered blender, combine the tahini and lemon juice, processing for 1 minute.

Add olive oil, garlic, cumin and a pinch of salt and process for 30 seconds.

Add half of the drained garbanzo beans and process for 1 minute. Then add the rest of the chickpeas and 1/2 cup aquafaba and process for 1-2 minutes until smooth.

Serve with a drizzle of olive oil and sprinkle sumac or paprika.