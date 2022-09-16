NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN)- Looking to create or experience a delicious meal that’s vegan-friendly? Copper Branch is your place to visit!

Local restaurant owner and chef, Charles Spence from Copper Branch stopped by Local on 2 to dish about his vegan restaurant in downtown Nashville. Spence happens to also be a veteran, founder of a non-profit and technology executive.

Spence said one reason he wanted to start a plant-based diet and eventually a restaurant is due to his kids having asthma and that he wanted to help instill a healthy diet that could potentially help.

On the show, Spence and Laura and Larissa made a delish veggie and protein packed meal. Want to try it yourself? Check out their recipe below and visit the Copper Branch website for more about their delicious dishes!

General Copper Bowl:

Ingredients:

– 1.5 cups rice (or quinoa, lettuce or noodles)

– 7-8 pieces of broccoli

– 1.5 scoops (120g) General Tao protein

– 1/3 cup scoop sriracha coleslaw

– 1⁄4 avocado, cut into 4 to 5 pieces

Toppings:

– Black sesame seeds

– 2 oz. General Tao

Combine all the ingredients and enjoy!