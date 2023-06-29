Community Resource Center is the largest supplier of period products in Middle Tennessee. (CRC)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — According to the Community Resource Center (CRC), one in three families in Middle Tennessee can’t afford their basic needs budget. So Local on 2 spent time volunteering with CRC to build hygiene kits.

“We are Middle Tennessee’s only hygiene hub,” said Megan McGuire, Vice President of partnerships at CRC.

From shampoo and conditioner, to diapers, to cleaning products – the Community Resource Center is like a food bank, but for everyday hygiene and household products.

📧 Get more content & exclusive deals from Local on 2 | Become a Local on 2 Insider →

Laura packing hygiene kits at Community Resource Center.

“None of these items can be purchased through SNAP or what we’ve always known as food stamps. None of these items. Not period products, not a bar of soap, not a toothbrush,” said volunteer Deb Ponder. “So therefore, the people that probably need help the most, because of the cost of the items don’t have that advantage to be able to use the government assistance to do it.”

At CRC, they believe that hygiene is a fundamental basic need that everyone should have.

Ponder stated, “It’s just very difficult for families – they’re having to choose do I get hygiene products or do I get food.”

With over 700,000 people in Middle Tennessee struggling to afford period products – they’re the largest supplier.

Volunteers packing period product kits for CRC. (Credit: Community Resource Center)

“I have seen what happens to a child when they don’t have the products – their self-esteem, their self-confidence,” McGuire said. “I’ve seen what happens to a mom when they have to call you in tears and say ‘I just don’t have the money to provide for my child’s basic needs right now. And it’s not because I’m not trying, it’s just really expensive.”

CRC partners up with about 300 nonprofits, including schools — distributing about 2 million hygiene products every year. It is all funded by donations and drives.

“One in four students will actually miss class or miss an entire day because they don’t have period products.” Megan McGuire, VP of partnerships.

“We want them to not feel like they’re different or less than everyone else just because they may not have access to the products they need,” said Ponder.

So how does it work?

“We are a pack-to-order organization. So, what happens is, our partners order the product that they need based on who they are serving.” McGuire stated.

Volunteers then pack up the kits.

Thousands of volunteers spend their time packing hygiene kits in order for CRC to deliver millions of products to our area’s most vulnerable communities. (Credit: Community Resource Center)

“It takes a minimum of 3,000 plus people who are here day in and day out who are packing them to order.” Megan McGuire, VP of partnerships.

Partners then either pick up the orders, or CRC drives out to deliver them.

“These products shouldn’t be this expensive, should be taxed like this, but they are,” said McGuire. “We’re on a mission to put a stake in the ground, hygiene is a basic need. That we cannot have a conversation about basic needs without talking about hygiene.” Megan McGuire, VP of partnerships.

To volunteer your time or donate to this organization, click here.