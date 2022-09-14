NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Raise your glass this weekend at the Nashville Cocktail Festival as the 8th annual Music City celebration of spirits takes place Sept. 16-17 at Centennial Park.

Jon Yeager, owner of Pour Taste, stopped by Local on 2 this week to serve up all the details for the event. He also shared a recipe to make a classic Mai Tai. You can find that recipe below.

Classic Mai Tai:

2 ounces Diamond Reserve dark rum

1 ounce Orgeat (French almond syrup)

¾ ounce Lime juice

¾ ounce Curaçao

Shake with ice for 5 seconds and strain over crushed ice.

Garnish with mint and enjoy

(WKRN Local on 2 Graphic)

If you’d like to learn more about the Nashville Cocktail Festival, you can find event details, tickets, and more here.