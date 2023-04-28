NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It may be hard to believe, but the month of May is already here! And that means Cinco de Mayo is right around the corner.

Chuy’s wants to help you celebrate in style. General Manager, Billy Dale, stopped by Local on 2 to share all the details of what Chuy’s has in store for Cinco de Mayo.

If you’re looking to celebrate a little early, Chuy’s has you covered. Below you’ll find the recipe for a Chuy’s Tex-Mex Burrito Bowl so you can make it at home anytime!

Ingredients

Shredded lettuce: 1/2 cup

Mexican rice: 2/3 cup

Jack Cheese: 1 oz

Black beans: 1/8 cup

Roasted corn: 1/8 cup

Pico de gallo: 1/4 cup

Chuy’s Avocado Crema: 2 oz

Grilled fajita veggies: 1/4 cup

Fajita chicken, marinated and grilled: 1/2 cup, diced

Guacamole: 2 tablespoons

Chuy’s Salsa Facil: 4 oz

Instructions

1. Wash black beans and strain to dry. In a mixing bowl, add black beans and roasted corn then mix thoroughly.

2. Add shredded lettuce, Mexican rice, jack cheese, black bean, and corn mix, and pico de gallo in a serving bowl.

3. Drizzle avocado crema over the ingredients in a bowl, using a zigzag pattern.

4. Add grilled fajita veggies, fajita chicken and guacamole over top of bowl.

5. Serve Chuy’s Salsa Facil, or preferred spicy salsa, on the side.