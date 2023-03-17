NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — If you’re looking to help an animal shelter in need, next weekend is the time to do it!

As part of a national movement, Cheatham County Animal Control in Pegram, TN is taking part in a fun-filled Slumber Pawty!

According to ShelterSlumberPawty.com, “the event is a collaborative fundraising event that brings together animal welfare organizations to raise funds and awareness for shelter animals.”

On March 25th, employees at Cheatham County Animal Control will stay overnight at the shelter and interact with the dogs and cats in their care. They will share videos and photos online and engage the community to help. Animal lovers can donate $10.00 and choose which animal will receive a goodnight kiss on their behalf, or $25.00 to choose which lucky pup or cat gets a bedtime story! There may even be a movie-watching event or other fun activities.

All the money raised will go towards the medical costs of the thousands of animals that come through the shelter’s doors each year.

Currently, shelters across the country are in crises and are overcapacity. They desperately need help spreading awareness and recruiting adopters, fosters, volunteers, and donations.

Please check out ShelterSlumberPawty.com or Pet Finder for more information.