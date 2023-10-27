NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holidays are right around the corner, and if you’re looking to spice up your menu items served this season, why not add some local flavored butter?
Wendy French, founder of Wise Butter, joined Local On 2 and shared a recipe that’s perfect for fall!
Butternut Squash Ginger Butter
- 1 lb Plugra unsalted butter, softened to room temperature
- 1 cup roasted butternut squash puree
- ½ cup tamarind concentrate
- 1-2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced
- 2 teaspoons kosher salt
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Slice the ends off of the butternut squash and remove the seeds. Spread out on a baking sheet and top with olive oil, salt, and pepper.
Roast in the oven for approximately 45 minutes, or until soft, and fork-tender. Remove from the oven and let it cool. Scoop flesh from the skin then add 1 cup of it to your softened butter.
Add the rest of the ingredients then mix until combined.
Form a log on parchment paper and store it in the fridge for a week or the freezer for a month.
Wise Butter tips and tricks for compound butter
- Use your imagination and think of your favorite flavor combinations
- Fresh, local ingredients are best but they will have the shortest shelf life, so plan to use or freeze most of your creations within one week
- Don’t overdo it with dried spices
- When using dried spices, start with whole spices then toast and grind them for maximum flavor
- Rehydrate your spices or even raisins to add more flavor
- Use high-quality unsalted butter as your base so that you control the quantity and quality of the salt you add
- Set it out to come to room temperature at least 12 hours before you want to work with it
- 65 degrees is the ideal temperature for mixing and you’ll want the butter and the mix-ins to be the same temperature