NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The holidays are right around the corner, and if you’re looking to spice up your menu items served this season, why not add some local flavored butter?

Wendy French, founder of Wise Butter, joined Local On 2 and shared a recipe that’s perfect for fall!

This local business whips up all different kinds of flavors! (Credit: Wise Butter)

Butternut Squash Ginger Butter

1 lb Plugra unsalted butter, softened to room temperature

1 cup roasted butternut squash puree

½ cup tamarind concentrate

1-2 tablespoons fresh ginger, minced

2 teaspoons kosher salt

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees. Slice the ends off of the butternut squash and remove the seeds. Spread out on a baking sheet and top with olive oil, salt, and pepper.

Roast in the oven for approximately 45 minutes, or until soft, and fork-tender. Remove from the oven and let it cool. Scoop flesh from the skin then add 1 cup of it to your softened butter.

Add the rest of the ingredients then mix until combined.

Form a log on parchment paper and store it in the fridge for a week or the freezer for a month.

Wise Butter tips and tricks for compound butter