NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Want to read more but just feel like your busy schedule gets in the way? Well, the Nashville Public Library may have a solution for you!
Ryan Darrow, manager of the Donelson branch of the Nashville Public Library, stopped by Local on 2 to share details about the different book clubs around town you can join.
Whether you’re into comics, thrillers, or classic literature, chances are there’s a club perfect for you in Music City. Here are some of the options available and the Nashville Public Library branches you can find them:
Bellevue
Donelson
Edmondson Pike
Goodlettsville
Green Hills
Hermitage
Inglewood
Main Library (Downtown Nashville)
- Books & Brews
- 2nd Wednesday Book Club
- Great Books
- Killer Thrillers
- Shakespeare Allowed
- Panel Discussion Comics Book Club
Old Hickory
Richland Park
To check out even more book club options from the Nashville Public Library, click here.