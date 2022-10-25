NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Halloween is a all about frights and trick-or-treating and binge watching our favorite scary movies. But there’s one place you got to check out on your next night out that’s full of of spooky vibes, delicious dishes with crafty, mouth-watering cocktails.

BeetleBar is a Beetlejuice-themed pop-up bar inside the Dream Nashville hotel. BeetleBar coordinates many pop-ups across the city and today their team stopped by to show us one of their signature cocktails!

Check out one of their signature cocktail recipes below and try making this at home for your next Halloween party! Checking out BeetleBar yourself? Tag @localon2live and let us know what you tried!

Knock Three Times

In a tall glass, rim the top with black salt and then combine:

• 2 ounces of Reposado tequilla

• 1 ounce of ginger syrup (house made at BeetleBar)

• 1 ounce of lime juice

Top it off with a dash of blood orange syrup and enjoy!