FRANKLIN, Tenn.–Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival is coming to Williamson County again this year! This year marks the music and arts festival’s eighth appearance and so many great artists are on the lineup.

“This is arguably the coolest small city in America, Franklin, Tennessee. This is the place to start a festival. And if I don’t do it, someone else will,” said Kevin Griffin, festival co-producer and lead singer of Better Than Ezra.

Griffin was on a run one morning around Thanksgiving time in 2013 when he came across a beautiful horse farm, now where the festival is currently hosted each year. He had an epiphany that the quaint area — not far from downtown Nashville and right off of Interstate 65 in Williamson County — would be perfect for a festival.

He ran home and talked with his fellow bandmates about the area and got to work to put the festival together, starting their inaugural appearance about a year and a half later. Top recording artists include Chris Stapleton, Brandi Carlile, and Jon Batiste in this year’s festival. Griffin said in addition to great bands, he also wants to make sure to feature great local food vendors and artisans for festival attendees to experience.

“We really wanted to not only pay lip service to the culture festival, but really give people a deep-dive into the best artisans, the best merchants, the best food Middle Tennessee has to offer,” said Griffin.

Included in the festival is an Americana Triangle tent, representing a “loose triangle” from Memphis to Nashville to New Orleans of standout artist and musicians.

Pilgrimage Fest is September 24 and 25th at the Park at Harlinsdale in Franklin.