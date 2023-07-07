NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Let’s face it, in Nashville, it’s a must-have piece, but these are made from scratch! American Paint Hat Co. in L & L Marketplace creates one-of-a-kind accessories that are more of a statement!

“You can go as crazy as you want. We have all sorts of accouterments and feathers and hat bands,” said co-owner Jennifer Wayne. “And it’s really fun because it’s a memory and you can do it with your friends and family and it’s an experience.”

Step-by-step the design team takes you through the process!

“Step one, we want to start by coming over here to the hat wall and picking out the perfect hat,” Tyler Minor, Stylist said as we started crafting. “We’ll go over there to the counter and we’ll start looking at fabrics, feathers, different things like that and get working on it.”

These are custom-made caps with meaning as I decided to incorporate my grandmother’s piece. She loved costume jewelry. It’s just a great way to honor her and re-use what she had and wear it in her memory.

Tyler, one of their designers then went to work with all the bells and whistles!

“There are so many things that we can do – we can spray paint hats, we can burn hats, we can mold hats,” he said.

It’s a process that you can do solo, with friends, or family. And yes, bachelorette parties as well!

“It is so fun watching customers because they come in and they don’t know what to expect. And you just watch them through the whole process they just light up. They’re having so much fun. And then to see the finished product is like the icing on the cake because they’re just so excited about this hat that they’ve just created,” said Wayne.

Should you make one yourself, you wouldn’t be the only one donning these designer-style hats. The company has crafted these works of art for huge names – like Guy Fieri, Brooke Eden, and even the queen herself, Dolly Parton!

It’s what they’re all about—crafting unique headpieces that come from the heart.

“That’s what it’s all about. You could buy a hat anywhere and you’re just buying something off the shelf. But when you come here you’re actually creating a memory together,” Wayne said.