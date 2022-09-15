ROBERTSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — County fair season is in full swing and next up – Robertson County Fair.

This is the 154th Annual Robertson County Fair. It kicks off Tuesday at 5 p.m. with a parade that starts downtown Springfield along Memorial Boulevard and ends at the gates of the fairgrounds.

Something new this year is a mullet contest. It’s happening Saturday, September 24th at the Century Stage. The winner of the contest will be announced during the demolition derby later that evening. Contestants just need to show up at the Century Stage at 6 p.m. There’s no entry fee, and all ages are welcome.

The Robertson County Fair runs from September 20th through the 24th. For more information on the schedule, events and tickets click on this link.