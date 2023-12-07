(NEXSTAR) – LIV Golf announced Thursday that two-time major champion Jon Rahm will join the tour for the upcoming season beginning in February.

The 29-year-old has 20 professional wins to his name, including the 2023 Masters and the 2021 U.S. Open. The Spaniard also boasts three Ryder Cup appearances and 93 top-10 finishes.

“There are very few athletes with his pedigree of talent, leadership, poise, and commitment to bringing progress to the sport on a worldwide stage. We couldn’t be more excited to welcome Jon to the LIV Golf family,” LIV Golf Commissioner Greg Norman said in a statement.

LIV officials have not yet announced which team Rahm will represent. Rahm was previously named the 2021 PGA of America Player of the Year and two-time European Tour golfer of the year.



“I have no doubt that this is a great opportunity for me and my family and am very excited for the future,” Rahm said in a press release announcing the move.

Rahm and the rest of the tour’s stars will tee off 2024 on Feb. 2 in Mexico, the first of 12 planned regular season stops for the tour in the coming year.

LIV Golf League competition will air in the U.S. on Saturdays and Sundays on The CW, The CW App and LIV Golf Plus, with Friday rounds carried on The CW App and LIV Golf Plus.



