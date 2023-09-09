LONDON and West Palm Beach, Fla. (LIV Golf) — Tickets are now on sale for the highly-anticipated 2023 LIV Golf Team Championship returning to Trump National Doral Golf Club in Miami, October 20-22.

The season-ending championship event will culminate on Sunday with a podium celebration and live concert by platinum recording producer and Australian DJ sensation FISHER, bringing the high-energy music he showcased in front of record crowds earlier this season at LIV Golf Adelaide to fans in Miami.

“This has been a historic year for LIV Golf and our league is gearing up for a one-of-a-kind season finish for our fans,” said LIV Golf CEO and Commissioner Greg Norman. “The excitement of head-to-head team competition will be on full display at Doral as world-class entertainers deliver an unparalleled golf experience on and off the course. We can’t wait to crown this year’s team champion in Miami as the league celebrates an incredible season and momentum builds for 2024 and beyond.”

Tickets for the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami are on sale at LIVGolf.com, where single-day and three-day grounds passes are all-inclusive of the fan activities on site, including Sunday passes for the live concert by FISHER. With a blockbuster catalogue of dance hits including Losing It, You Little Beauty and Stop It, the Grammy-nominated superstar will bring the dynamic music he’s loved for to the stage when he performs to close out the tournament on October 22. Additional weekend entertainment, including a major musical artist, will be announced in the near future.

EXCLUSIVE HOSPITALITY PACKAGES AVAILABLE

Fans can secure the ultimate tournament experience with LIV Golf’s renowned hospitality packages. Whether it’s a private chalet on 18th green, the exclusive experience of Club 54, the electric atmosphere of the Gallery Club, the party vibes in the Birdie Shack or the new cabanas hovering over the water on the 9th green, each offering delivers an array of amenities. Fans can also secure one of the select LIV Premium passes, an all-access ticket to all hospitality areas throughout the course. For tickets and more information, visit LIVGolf.com.

SPECIAL TICKET OFFERS

Aligned with LIV Golf’s mission to grow the game and provide more fun and entertainment for all fans, special ticket offers are available for select groups, including:

Complimentary Youth Tickets: Youth 12-years-old and under will be granted free entrance at the gate when accompanied by an adult who occupies a ticket for the selected day.

Complimentary Military and Veteran Tickets: Any active-duty military or veteran can secure complimentary grounds passes for themselves and a guest as a thank you to those who currently serve or who have served.

25% off for College and University Students: College and University students are eligible to receive 25% off single-day grounds passes.

25% off for Teachers: As a special thank you to teachers, LIV Golf is proud to offer 25% off single-day grounds passes for all teachers.

25% off for First Responders and Medical Professionals: LIV Golf is pleased to offer 25% off single-day grounds passes for first responders and licensed medical professionals who serve our communities.

VOLUNTEER OPPORTUNITIES

Volunteer opportunities for the LIV Golf Team Championship in Miami are still available. To learn more about the program, please visit https://events.r2it.com/volunteer/liv/miami/2023/. For questions about volunteer opportunities, please email MiamiVols@par5group.com.

TEAM CHAMPIONSHIP RACE

Final team standings following LIV Golf Jeddah will determine seeds 1-12 for the season-ending LIV Golf Team Championship, with the top four teams receiving first-round byes. Additional details on the Team Championship format will be released in advance of the tournament. Through 11 events, 4Aces GC – featuring two-time major winner Dustin Johnson, 2018 Masters champion Patrick Reed, Peter Uihlein and Pat Perez – sit atop the team standings with 172 points after team wins in Adelaide and London. Torque GC, featuring Chilean stars Joaquin Niemann and Mito Pereira, Colombian Sebastian Muñoz, and Spanish rookie David Puig, trail closely behind with 163 total points following wins in Orlando, DC, Andalucía and Greenbrier. The all-South African Stinger GC featuring major champions Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, Branden Grace and Dean Burmester, currently sit in third place with 156 points. Bryson DeChambeau’s Crushers GC (146 points), including Paul Casey, Charles Howell III and Anirban Lahiri, hold a three-point edge in fourth place over RangeGoats GC (143 points) which boasts five top-three finishes this season thanks to standout performances by Talor Gooch, Harold Varner III, Thomas Pieters, and two-time Master champion, captain Bubba Watson.