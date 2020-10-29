THANK YOU FOR HELPING US RAISE MORE THAN $93,000 FOR RONALD MCDONALD HOUSE CHARITIES OF NASHVILLE!

News 2 continues to partner with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville to raise money and awareness this holiday season as your support is still needed.

Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville’s mission of serving families whose children are battling against pediatric illness has not stopped during this pandemic. Ronald McDonald House Charities of Nashville are proud to say they have continued serving families in a safe and controlled manner.

These uncertain times serve as a glimpse into the worries Ronald McDonald House families feel daily. Having a child with complex medical needs is a life-changing event. A journey filled with questions regarding their child’s health and practical items such as: Where will I stay? Where will my next meal come from? Will my job be waiting for me when we return home? Will my child be okay?

That’s why RMHC of Nashville is so important. RMHC of Nashville wants to eliminate as many of these worries as possible so families can focus on what matters most – their sick child. Your support helps provide a safe and comfortable place for families to come back after a long day at the hospital, to a nourishing meal waiting for them in the kitchen, a community of fellow families, and so much more.

CLICK HERE TO DONATE!

How you can Help Light up the House

Be a light of hope for families staying at RMHC of Nashville this holiday season by making a gift towards the 2020 Light up the House campaign. Your gift will be celebrated by illuminating the outside the Ronald McDonald of Nashville’s House (located 2144 Fairfax Avenue, Nashville TN) in holiday lights. The festive lights will be on display starting on December 9th through the holidays. Honor your friends, relatives, teachers, or business associates by making a gift. A letter recognizing your kindness will be sent from RMHC of Nashville to the person you wish to honor.

RMHC of Nashville Holiday Yard Sign

Let your neighbors know you’re keeping families together by displaying a holiday sign in your lawn. This sign is meant to extend the light of love for families beyond the Nashville Ronald McDonald House and into our community. Signs are provided with any Lights of Love donation over $30.

RMHC Holiday Ornament

A Special Edition Light up the House ornament will be gifted to donors making a gift over $105. These steel ornaments are handcrafted by Hobby Robbie, Kentucky Craftsman whose family utilized the Ronald McDonald Family Room at Vanderbilt Children’s Hospital.

Become a Light of Love

Serve as a Light of Love by setting a goal to raise $1,000. Sign up to be a Light of Love today by signing up and creating a page on our Raise Love Website.

Text to give Want to donate? It’s easy! Click here to donate or text “LightUpTheHouse” to 76278.