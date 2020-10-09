Leading through COVID

News 2 is partnering with the Lipscomb’s College of Leadership & Public Service to carry a digital panel discussion about the impact of COVID 19.

The panel discussion will take place on Thursday, October 29 from noon – 1:30 p.m. at the George Shinn Event Center on the campus of Lipscomb University.

While the event will not be open to the public, it will be live-streamed right here on WKRN.com.

Panel Participants:

Mark Ezell – Commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Tourist Development

Dr. James E.K. Hildreth – President/CEO of Meharry Medical College

Dr. Alex Jahangir – Chair of the Metropolitan Board of Health, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery and an orthopedic trauma surgeon at Vanderbilt Medical Center

Mike Krause – Executive Director of the Tennessee Higher Education Commission