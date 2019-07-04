Keep Local WKRN

DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers may lose WKRN on July 2nd.

Q: What is happening?

A: DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse subscribers are at risk of losing their WKRN station at 11:59 p.m. local time on July 2, 2019. DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse has yet to reach a new distribution agreement to allow the cable television provider the right to continue to air your favorite new stories around the Middle Tennessee area.

Q: What other programming could I miss?

A: If DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse decide(s) not to carry your local WKRN

station, you would lose your local news, emergency service updates and your favorite shows such as the season finale of the Bachelorette, new seasons of The Good Doctor, American Idol and the final season of Modern Family.

Q: Where will WKRN programming still be available?

A: No other cable or satellite company is affected; only DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse customers are at risk of having their favorite news, comedies, dramas, and sports taken away. Other providers are available including DISH (855-898-6730) and over-the-air with digital antenna.

Q: Are you still negotiating with DIRECTV and/or AT&T U-verse?

A: Yes. We have been negotiating in good faith to establish a mutually agreeable contract with DIRECTV and AT&T U-verse, proposing fair and reasonable terms for your local WKRN station.



Q: What can I do about this situation?

A: You have choices. Call 800-288-2020 and demand they keep your favorite local news source! You can also contact other local providers – including DISH (855-898-6730) – and switch to make sure you are treated fairly and get the programming you want.