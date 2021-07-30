Will we see Simone Biles compete again in Tokyo?

TOKYO (AP) — Olympic star Simone Biles was seen at her hotel on Friday a day after she cheered fellow athletes at the women’s all-around gymnastics event at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games.

Team USA’s Sunisa Lee captured the women’s all-around gold medal at the Ariake gymnastics center on Thursday.

Biles posted on her Instagram account that she’s dealing with a bout of “the twisties” and is uncertain whether she’ll continue to compete at the Tokyo Games.

Biles, who withdrew from the team and all-around competition because she felt she wasn’t mentally prepared, said she started struggling with her air awareness after qualifying last Sunday.

The “twisties” are gymnastics code for when an athlete can’t figure out where they are in relation to the ground during a routine. Biles admitted she was dealing with them after the U.S. took silver in the team competition Tuesday.

This isn’t the first time Biles has dealt with the phenomenon. She said the length of the episodes have varied but typically last around two weeks. She is scheduled to compete in all four event finals early next week but has not made a decision on whether she will participate.