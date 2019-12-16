Japan 2020

Skip to content
WKRN News 2
Nashville
50°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Crime Tracker
Nashville 2019
Tennessee News
Weekend Extra
Recalls
Kentucky
Washington D.C. Bureau
Border Report Tour
National
CrimeTracker: 2019 Nashville Homicide Map
Top Stories
Alaska students butcher moose carcass to learn life skills
Top Stories
Heisman winner’s speech leads to donations for families in poverty
‘Obamacare’ tax repeal added to $1.4T wrap-up spending bill
Santa makes visit to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital NICU
Police to escort the body of child killed at Mt. Juliet Christmas parade
Weather & Traffic
Current Conditions
Forecast
Radar
Weather Alerts
Team Traffic
Closings & Delays
Allergy Report
Fisherman’s Forecast
Stormtracker Visits
Live Cameras
Special Reports
Anne Holt’s Tennessee
The Hemp Surge
Nashville 2019
Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis
Art of the Craft
Holiday Scambusters
Great Smoky Mountains
Top Stories
Perry Co unemployment goes from 27% to 4%, but challenges remain
Top Stories
Rural hospitals in Tennessee are closing. Can we save them?
Top Stories
Rural Tennessee EMS agencies struggle with low staff, longer response times
Rural Tennessee hospital tells the world why it needs to stay open
Hospital closures leave a quarter of Tennesseans without emergency room access
Governor Lee discusses possible solutions to ongoing rural Tennessee issues
Watch
Live Newscasts
Latest Video
Newsmaker
Watch Live Event Coverage
This Week with Bob Mueller
Take-2
Newsfeed Now
The Mel Robbins Show
Sports
Tennessee Titans
Pro Football Challenge
Nashville Predators
College
Sports Digital Extra
High School Football scores
Top Stories
Racing President tryouts kick off the Washington Nationals’ 2020 season preps
Top Stories
Babe Ruth’s 500th homer bat sells for more than $1 million
Top Stories
Texans take control of AFC South by beating Titans 24-21
Titans eye first place against Texans
Khudobin helps Stars beat Predators for 4th win in 5 games
No. 13 Memphis outlasts No. 19 Tennessee 51-47
Community
2 Gives Back
Educator Of The Week
Food 2 Families
Home for the Holidays
Soldiers Greetings
Take a Titan 2 School
Pledge of Allegiance
National Anthem
Tennessee Lottery
Petpalooza
Community Calendar
Project Roadblock
Holiday Hero Blood Drive
Perfect Home
Perfect Health
More
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Advertise with Us
Jobs at WKRN
Our History
Contests
TV Schedule
Email Alerts
Report It
Download our apps to stay alert!
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
3
Next Alert
Closings
Closings
Cheatham County Schools
1
of
/
3
Closings
Robertson County Schools
2
of
/
3
Closings
United Christian Academy
3
of
/
3
Japan 2020
Quest for Gold: The curious case of Richard Jewell and the 1996 Olympics
Tokyo’s new stadium: A masterpiece by Japan’s Kengo Kuma
Tokyo being billed as ‘Recovery Olympics’ — but not for all
Quest for Gold: USA’s Becca Mann Makes Swimming History in Hawaii
Coverage team announced for 2020 Olympics in Tokyo
More Japan 2020 Headlines
PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo
Despite doping ban, Russian athletes prepare for Olympics
Olympic champion Biles to headline post-Olympic tour
Russia faces next wave of punishment in endless doping saga
US, refugee Olympic teams more prominent in Tokyo parade
76ers’ Brett Brown to coach Australia at Tokyo Olympics
WADA panel recommends neutral status for Russia at Olympics
IOC’s Bach asked to intervene in Tokyo Olympic labor dispute
French language coming to Tokyo Olympics?
US baseball’s prospects struggle to reach Olympics
Meet Our Coverage Team
Jack Doles
Aaron Nolan
Andrew Marden
Erin Cargile
Marielena Balouris
Matt Barnes
Melissa Marino
Timeline: Major sporting events in Japan
Timeline: Major Sporting Events in Japan
Days
Hours
Minutes
Seconds
Don't Miss
‘Obamacare’ tax repeal added to $1.4T wrap-up spending bill
Santa makes visit to Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital NICU
Police to escort the body of child killed at Mt. Juliet Christmas parade
Chance the Rapper cancels upcoming tour
Attorneys grant venue appeal for case involving Metro police officer charged with murder
Join News 2 for ‘Holiday hero Blood Drive’
Body recovery underway in Cumberland River
Trending Stories
SCHOOL CLOSINGS: December 16th, 2019
Nashville business owner’s plane found in different hangar
Stormy Monday leads to flood threat for Middle Tennessee
Police to escort the body of child killed at Mt. Juliet Christmas parade
Community Calendar