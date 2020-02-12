News 2 is partnering with i106.7 and the Nashville Fire Department for the 4th annual iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive to collect teddy bears for the Nashville Children’s Alliance and first responders throughout Middle Tennessee.

Firefighters and police will use these teddy bears when they arrive after a 911 call to comfort children in crisis. The drive runs from Feb. 17 through Mar. 20. Nashville Children’s Alliance is not a drop off location, so you can bring new teddy bears to the following locations:

i106.7: 504 Rosedale Avenue, Nashville, TN, 37211

News 2: 441 Murfreesboro Pike, Nashville, TN, 37210

Firefighter’s HQ: 63 Hermitage Avenue, Nashville, TN, 37210

Any bears donated need to be NEW and UNUSED.

Nashville Children’s Alliance provides services to children in Davidson County who have suffered sexual or severe physical abuse. The non-profit agency was founded in 1992 and works with the Department of Children’s Services, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department and the Office of the District Attorney General.

The mission of the NCA is to “reduce the trauma of child abuse victims and their families by facilitating a comprehensive multidisciplinary team approach to detection, investigation, prosecution and treatment of child abuse.” The organization provides forensic interviews, clinical therapy and more to help children heal from severe abuse.

Last year’s iLove Nashville Teddy Bear Drive collected over 2,000 bears for first responders and the Nashville Children’s Alliance. Help us grow these numbers this year to help more children in crisis.