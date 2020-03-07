Live Now
WATCH: Good Morning Nashville Saturday Edition
1  of  9
Closings
Franklin Special School District Mama Lere Hearing School - Vandy Montessori of Franklin Smith County Schools Under Armour WeGo Bus WeGo Regional Bus WeGo Star Williamson County Schools

Remember to spring forward Sunday morning

Home
Posted: / Updated:

Don’t be late Sunday

With all the clean-up activity from the storm damage going on in Middle Tennessee, don’t forget to change your clocks Sunday morning.

Daylight saving time strikes again this weekend. Watch for it at 2 a.m. local time in most of the United States.

Many will set their clocks an hour ahead before bed Saturday night, to avoid being late for Sunday morning activities.

With the annual change, sunlight will extend longer into the evening, but the shine will take longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns November 1.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Community Calendar