Loretta Lynn offering help to tornado victims

HURRICANE MILLS, Tenn (WKRN) – Loretta Lynn is offering discounts to her tourist destination for tornado victims displaced by the storms.

According to a Facebook post on Loretta Lynn’s Ranch page, a 50% discount off cabin reservations and 75% discount off RV and primitive camping spots will be offered through March 29th.

The Queen of Country’s campground is located in Hurricane Mills, Tennessee, which is about 75 minutes southwest of Nashville.

Lynn’s property was not damaged in the March 2-3 tornado outbreak, but last October, it did suffer quite a bit of damage when straight line winds blew through the area downing more than 100 trees. At the time, ranch foreman Wayne Spears told News 2, the path of damage was about 2 miles wide and happened when 1,500 to 2,000 people were visiting the grounds.

If you need a place to stay, you can call Loretta Lynn’s Ranch at 931-296-7700.