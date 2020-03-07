Laundry help arrives for tornado victims

Tornado victims in Nashville will be able to do their laundry Saturday, March 7.

Matthew 25: Ministries will be at the Kroger on 800 Monroe Street from 9:00am-5:00pm with its Tide Loads of Hope Mobile Laundry Unit.

The free-service laundry will allow storm victims a chance to wash 2 loads of laundry per household. All washable items, except heavy bedding, will be accepted.

In addition, supplies will also be distributed through Mt. Juliet and Lebanon areas from 10am-4pm Saturday. Those supplies will include P&G personal care product kits, household cleaning supplies and other items so many need including Pampers diapers, Charmin toilet paper and Tide Pods. Victims can also pick up tarps, shovels, garbage bags, Cintas First Aid and Safety Kits and Duracell batteries.

Matthew 25: Ministries is an international humanitarian aid and disaster relief organization headquartered in Cincinnati. Procter & Gamble, with other partners, are often seen in disaster areas offering services to victims.