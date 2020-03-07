IRS extends April 15 deadline for victims of Tennessee tornadoes

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – MARCH 03: Dominique Hammond and her daughter Analise Hammond are seen outside their home in North Nashville following devastating tornadoes on March 03, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. At least 22 people have reportedly been killed after tornadoes ripped across Tennessee overnight, causing widespread damage. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC (WKRN) – The IRS has announced it will extend several deadlines for the victims of tornadoes in Tennessee.

Victims will now have until July 15, 2020 to file various individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

If your area has been designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as qualifying for individual assistance, you will be offered relief. At this point, that includes Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties. The IRS does say if other areas are added to the disaster list, those taxpayers will automatically receive the same filing and payment relief.

Various tax filing and payment deadlines that occurred starting on March 3 will also be postponed. Affected individuals and businesses will now have until July 15, 2020 to file returns and pay any taxes that were originally due during this period. The list includes 2019 individual and business returns normally due on April 15, as well as various 2019 business returns due on March 15. The IRS offering relief to affected taxpayers who will now have until July 15 to make 2019 IRA contributions.

Quarterly estimated income tax payments due on April 15 and June 15 and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on April 30, will now have a July 15 deadline.

Penalties on payroll and excise tax deposits due on or after March 3 or before March 18 will be abated as long as the deposits are made by March 18.

The IRS disaster relief page will have more details on other returns, payments and tax-related actions that qualify for the additional time. That website is IRS.gov and will include any other updates as more areas may be added to the disaster list.



