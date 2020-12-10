Stocking stuffers for a weather-safe winter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — There are a lot of weather safety gifts that you can get for your loved ones for Christmas. But the National Weather Service’s Krissy Hurley reminds us to not just think about tornadoes and severe storms, but winter weather, as well.

“It’s important to not let our guard down and make sure that we have winter weather safety kits, ” said Hurley. “And in these winter weather safety kits, they can be anything from having battery-operated radios, chargers that are battery operated, as well, blankets, hand warmers, granola bars, you name it. You never want to be stranded in your vehicle without the proper safety kit if winter weather strikes.”

Then there is also the threat for tornadoes:

“A lot of times we can get severe weather, including tornadoes, during our winter months. So it’s important if your family member doesn’t have a NOAA Weather Radio, those are battery operated. It’s kind of like your smoke detector,” said Hurley.

“It goes off 24/7, any time your county is under a tornado warning. It can save lives. And from the March tornadoes that we had earlier this year, its very evident people need multiple ways to get warning notifications that can wake them up. Not just cell phones, not just weather radios, they need both.”

The American Red Cross has a website that you can actually purchase weather and disaster safety kits and items. Find it here on their website.