Tornadoes and COVID-19 can’t slow down Metro Police Christmas basket program

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — This Christmas will mark the 60th year that Metro Police has been delivering baskets of food and toys to families in the Midstate.

After the March tornadoes and the 2020 pandemic, Christmas Basket organizers say this year could be the biggest yet.

For years, the baskets of toys and food had been organized at the state prison in West Nashville. But when tornadoes destroyed the facility, the effort was moved to the West Police precinct, also known as the Chief Joe Casey Building.

The floor of that facility is now covered with 175 toy baskets filled to the brim. The aisles are loaded with gifts for boys and girls of all ages.

Ricky Mcillwain, who works with Fleet Operations and makes sure that bike officer’s bicycles are tuned up throughout the year, was hard at work on Friday morning, in another room assembling one of 100 bikes that these police elves will deliver to boys and girls on Christmas Eve.

Mcillwain, now in his 17th year with the program says, “It warms your heart and if you deliver a basket, the smiles you get make your day.”

Walking down the basket aisle, your eyes are met by an array of pink unicorns, and neon soccer balls. Each of the 175 baskets is unique, the toys picked specifically for each family based on the needs, wishes and wants of that family.

Commander Harmon Hunsicker tells News 2 about the 60-year tradition, as well as how the families are chosen and the significance of the operation, that he affectionately calls the North Pole.

“All of our people don’t sign up. They don’t call in. They don’t say we need services. How they get services is our police officers, counselors in our domestic violence and youth services division and SROs, they find people who have financial issues or have been through traumatic experiences.”

Police elves showed News 2 the other side of the facility where there are hundreds of food baskets filled to the brim, waiting to be shipped to elderly and designated families.

On the back of each Metro Officer’s back is a slogan: “One small act of kindness.” There is a youthful picture of former Metro Police Chief Joe Casey, holding a bushel basket and wearing a Santa hat. Around him are the words: “60th Annual Christmas Basket Delivery.”

Hunsicker says the program began in 1961 when then Sgt. Casey brainstormed the charity with others on the force.

“So Chief Casey decided that instead of exchanging money and cards and gifts at Christmas, they would pool all their money together, go out and help a family in need. So, they pooled their money and went to a local supermarket. They had enough money to buy two-bushel baskets full of food. And since they filled those baskets with that food, that is how the program got its start.”

Joe Casey went on to become Metro police chief and the program continued to thrive. Now 60 years later, former Chief Casey is 94-years-old and is still active and involved in the program he founded.

“It’s kind of a tradition for Christmas Baskets on Christmas eve morning at 6 a.m. We’ll begin taking these baskets of toys and food to the families, and the first car out every year is Chief Casey,” said Hunsicker.

Metro police officers and their families, some in squad cars, will be delivering all of the baskets to thousands of people beginning Christmas eve morning.