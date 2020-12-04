Stay tuned for Nashville’s ‘Virtual’ Christmas Parade

NASHVILLE, Tenn., (WKRN) — The 93rd Annual Nashville Christmas Parade turns virtual in 2020.

The parade benefits the Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt, and this will replace the annual downtown parade, which was cancelled due to COVID-19 this year.

Viewers will experience a one-hour program featuring a star-studded lineup of virtual performances and appearances from Dolly Parton, CeCe Winans, Lauren Alaina, The Oak Ridge Boys and many more artists.

The Nashville Children’s Theatre is also one of the many participants. You’ll get a sneak peak at its production of Pete the Cat, which will premier Sunday, December 6.

“We are honored to be a part of this special Nashville tradition,” said Ernie Nolan, Executive Artistic Director of the Nashville Children’s Theatre. “This year more than ever it’s important to us that we encourage happiness and celebration wherever and whenever we can.”

This year’s parade will also highlight historic moments from previous parades. There will be no Grand Marshal this year. Instead, the virtual parade will feature front line healthcare workers as the parades Hometown Heroes.

We did not forget Santa Claus! He will of course make a special appearance as well.

“We are so glad that we were able to discover a safe way to continue the tradition of the Nashville Christmas Parade this year,” said Julie Carell Stadler, parade co-producer and daughter of the late Monroe J. Carell Jr. and Ann Scott Carell. “It really is the kickoff to the holiday season for locals and visitors to Nashville, and I think people will be really pleased with how we are making it happen this year.”

News 2’s Nikki Burdine, Neil Orne and Meaghan Thomas will help you get into the holiday spirit as they host this hour-long program. It airs on News 2 at 9a.m. (CST) Saturday and repeats Sunday at noon (CST).

Show your support for Monroe Carrell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt with Gift from Friends.