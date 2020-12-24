PHOTOS: Special bundles from Santa at Saint Thomas Midtown NICU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A new baby is always a gift, but the babies at the Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown newborn intensive care unit are taking the saying quite literally this Christmas.

The babies were dressed up in hand-made outfits made by nurses at the NICU, with gift tags inscribed with an attribute or adjective that describes each baby.

“In a year as challenging as 2020, this initiative has brought much-needed good cheer to our NICU families,” said a spokesperson for Ascension Saint Thomas Midtown Hospital.

To the nurses and doctors on the frontlines, a major salute to you and all that you do. Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas to you and yours.