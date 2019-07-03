How Nashville’s fireworks follow the music of the symphony

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – This year’s 4th of July Fireworks Celebration promises to be the biggest and best ever, as 62,000 shells will be fired while the Nashville Symphony performs patriotic songs.

What sets Music City’s show apart is that it is all choreographed closely to the songs, sheet music and all.

“I think the thing that sets a big fireworks show apart from a spectacular fireworks show is the fact that it is choreographed to the symphony,” explained Lansden Hill, CEO of Pyro Shows, the company that puts on Nashville’s fireworks show.

Larry Trotter, who helps co-ordinate the symphony with the launching of the fireworks showed us his sheet music and explained how the process works.

“I’ll be on the stage with the symphony, with the same music they’re playing. And for instance, this is the finale song. Cue “147” is the first cue of the show, and we have it right where we want it to fall. When I yell ‘147 fire!’ somebody will flip those switches. And those shells will go up. And that’s the way the whole show works. We back time it so that they all fall right on the note that they need to be on”.

“Back timing” takes in account the time it takes from when the shell is launched, until the time it explodes in the air.

One thing that will be different this year is that after the symphony has performed for twenty-six and a half minutes, they will stop when the fireworks finale is launched. This is out of respect for the symphony. It will be so loud that no one would be able to hear them.

This year’s fireworks finale is promised to be like nothing we have ever seen before.

“The symphony will play while we shoot for twenty-six and a half minutes. And then put your seatbelts on!” said Lansden Hill of Pyro Shows.