Nashville 4th of July to be headlined by Brett Eldredge, air live on CMT

Multi-platinum Country artist Brett Eldredge will headline this year’s Let Freedom Sing 4th of July celebration in Downtown Nashville.

The celebration will also air live on CMT for the first time.

Mac McAnally, Jessy Wilson, and Dylan Scott are all set to perform at the celebration as well.

CMT will be airing a 90-minute special for the first time ever.

The celebration will also feature the usual firework show synchronized to a live performance by Nashville Symphony.

There will also be a Family Fun Zone with inflatables and other kid-friendly activities.

Looking to make a trip to Nashville for the celebration? Click here for travel packages.