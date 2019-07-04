More than 340K attend grand fireworks finale in Downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – As promised, Nashville delivered a huge grand fireworks grand finale on the 4th of July.

This year, Nashville made the 4th of July event a two-day affair. Although weather threatened to throw a wrench in the plans, it ultimately moved out of the way after a delay earlier in the day and everything went off without a hitch.

Nashville Convention & Visitors Corporation staff member Bonna Johnson told News 2 that the crowd estimate reached 343,000. That’s a new record.

Before everything started, a moment of silence was given for Metro officer John Anderson, who was killed in the line of duty Thursday morning.

The city also offering a number of free activities from bounce houses to concerts.

The U.S. Men’s Soccer Team kicked off the 4th of July festivities with a Gold Cup win over Jamaica on July 3 at Nissan Stadium.

The Nashville celebration included live performances, including the headliner Brett Eldredge.

