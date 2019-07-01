Metro police prepare for Fourth of July celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Hundreds of Metro police officers will be stationed around downtown Nashville for the July Fourth Let Freedom Sing celebration all day Thursday, officials say.

The Independence Day event will kick off with a concert featuring Brett Eldredge and other artists at noon.

There are expected to be more than 250,000 people in attendance. Sgt. John Bourque of the Metro Police Special Events Unit wants to ensure the safety and security of all participants.

“I always like to say, if you’re looking for a police officer on the Fourth of July, just look on any corner,” said Bourke.

Police warn that there will be some road closures starting at 7 a.m. to prepare for this event.

Bourke told News 2 that if you will be working in that area on that day, you can take Rosa Parks Boulevard/8th Avenue as a means to get north or south of downtown.

Police warned attendees to only bring what they need.

No coolers, backpacks or lawn chairs will be permitted inside the event.

Due to the extreme heat, police also warned attendees to stay hydrated.

“You don’t want to miss the whole firework show because you had to go to the hospital,” said Bourke.

There will be plenty of affordable parking around the venue, but no matter where you park, police warn to “park smart.”

“Don’t leave any valuables visible in your vehicle ‘cause criminals see a big event like this with lots of people parking, and they’re going to be looking to get into your cars,” Bourke continued, “If you’re not going to carry a gun on you, you should never leave it in your car because that’s the easiest way for a criminal to get a gun, is to break in your car.”