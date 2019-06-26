‘Biggest finale ever’ promised for Nashville fireworks show

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The countdown is on and the work is fast and furious as crews get ready for next Thursday evening’s fireworks show in Nashville. It’s an eight-day process for the team from Pyro Shows, Inc. The company, which is based in LaFollette, is celebrating its 50th year in business.

It takes approximately eight days to build the Nashville show. Eighteen people are involved in the setup, which translates to 1,728 man hours, according to the company.

“Adding the office time for choreographers to number cues on the musical scores, select each of the fireworks to enhance the live music performed by the Nashville Symphony, load all of the fireworks and equipment on a total of 15 tractor trailers… we stop counting the hours,” Alison White of Pyro Shows said in an email.

“The combination of the energy and entertainment of Nashville, the beautiful Nashville skyline, the river in the foreground, the Titans’ football stadium in the background and the highly choreographed performance to a special patriotic selection from the Nashville Symphony makes the Nashville CVC ‘Let Freedom Sing’ fireworks a truly magical and powerful experience,” White added.

Pyro Shows is holding full details of the fireworks show close to the vest, but White did reveal there will be more than 62,000 shells fired next Thursday night.

New additions include 1,000 multi-colored floating flowers and special ghost shells. White also said the show will include “the biggest finale ever for Nashville.”

You can watch Nashville’s 4th of July fireworks show live on News 2 or on wkrn.com. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. on July 4.