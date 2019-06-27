4th of July road closures in downtown Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Several road closures are already in effect as the city prepares for its annual fireworks show in downtown Nashville.

Tens of thousands of people are expected to attend the free 4th of July show next Thursday night. Organizers have promised this year’s finale will be bigger than ever.

More than 62,000 shells will be fired next Thursday night, and new additions include 1,000 multi-colored floating flowers and special ghost shells. White also said the show will include “the biggest finale ever for Nashville.”

You can watch Nashville’s 4th of July fireworks show live on News 2 or on wkrn.com. Coverage begins at 9 p.m. on July 4.

Monday, June 24

Russell Street between Titans Way and South 1st Street. Closed beginning June 24 through July 5.

Titans Way between Victory Avenue and Russel Street. Closed beginning June 24 through July 5.

Victory Avenue between South 2nd Street and Titans Way. Closed beginning June 24 through July 5.

Saturday, June 29

1st Avenue South between Broadway and Shelby Street. Closed beginning June 29 through July 6.

6th Avenue South between Broadway and Demonbreun Street. Closed beginning June 29 through July 6.

Gay Street between Bank Street and 1st Avenue North. Closed beginning June 29 through July 5.

Monday, July 1

5th Avenue South between Commerce Street and Demonbreun Street. Closed beginning July 1 through July 5.

68 Aly between Korean Veterans Boulevard and Peabody Street. Closed beginning July 1 through July 5.

Broadway between 4th Avenue and 7th Avenue. Closed beginning July 1 through July 5.

Tuesday, July 2

13 Aly between 1st Avenue South and 2nd Avenue South. Closed beginning July 2 through July 5.

1st Avenue South between Church Street and Demonbreun Street. Closed beginning July 2 through July 5.

Broadway between 1st Avenue South and 2nd Avenue North. Closed beginning July 2 through July 5.

Wednesday, July 3

11 Aly between Commerce Street and Broadway. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5.

1st Avenue South between Demonbruen Street and Korean Veterans Boulevard. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5.

16 Aly between 4th Avenue North and 3rd Avenue North. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5.

Broadway between 4th Avenue South and 2nd Avenue North. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5.

Demonbreun Street between 1st Avenue and 2nd Avenue South. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5.

Molloy Street between 1st Avenue South and 2nd Avenue South. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5.

South 1st Street between Victory Avenue and South 2nd Street. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5.

Symphony Place between 4th Avenue South and 3rd Avenue South. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5.

Victory Avenue between South 1st Street and South 2nd Street. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5.

Thursday, July 4

1st Avenue North between Union Street and Church Street. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

2nd Avenue North between Commerce Street and Union Street. Closed all day July 4.

2nd Avenue North between Demonbreun Street and Commerce Street. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

3rd Avenue South between Commerce Street and Demonbreun Street. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

4th Avenue South between Commerce Street and Demonbreun Street. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

55 Aly between Opry Place and 4th Avenue North. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

7th Avenue South between Commerce Street and Demonbruen Street. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

Bank Street between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

Broadway between 7th Avenue South and 8th Avenue South. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

Church Street between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Ave. North. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

Gay Street between 1st Avenue North and 2nd Avenue North. Closed beginning July 4 through July 5.

Woodland Street between Gay Street and South 1st Street. Closed all day July 4.

Other Closures

Fort Negley Boulevard between Oak Street and Chestnut Street. Closed July 4 from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. for fireworks viewing.

Garfield Street between 9th Avenue North and 10th Avenue North. Closed all day July 4.

311 Kemper Drive between Tuckahoe Drive and Westchester Drive. Closed all day July 4 for a community block party.

Carden Avenue between West End Avenue and Whitland Avenue. Closed beginning July 3 through July 5 for event setup and clean up.

Whitland Avenue between Craighead Avenue and Cantrell Avenue. Closed all day July 4 for event setup and clean up.

Woodland Street between South 6th Street and South 9th Street. Closed all day July 4 for festival parade.

Buddy Killen Circle between Demonbreun Street and Music Square East. Closed all day July 4 for Music City July 4th 5K/10K.

16th Avenue South between Buddy Killen Circle and Edgehill Avenue. Closed all day July 4 for Music City July 4th 5K/10K.

Boscobel Street between South 8th Street and South 9th Street. Closed all day July 4 for neighbor 4th of July event.

Smartt Drive between Rochelle Drive and Oakley Drive. Closed all day July 4 for neighborhood fundraiser for St. Jude.