4th of July events around Middle Tennesse

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Here’s a tentative list of the events going on around Middle Tennessee for the 4th of July! We understand every single event may not be included on this list, just email us with the information at News@wkrn.com to let us know and we’ll add to this list!
July 2
- 6:30 p.m. White House Assisted Living: food, music, and fireworks. 405 Red Boiling Springs Road, Lafayette, TN
- 6:30 p.m. Food trucks, music, and fireworks at dark. 215 Highland Circle Drive, Portland, TN.
July 3
- Hendersonville Freedom Fest: Entertainment and activities 5-10 p.m. Drakes Creek Park fireworks start at 9 p.m.
- Brentwood: Music and festivities at Crockett Park from 5-10 p.m. Fireworks at dusk
- Clarksville: Wilma Rudolph Event Center 6:30-10 p.m.
- Fairview: Fireworks at City Hall start at 9 p.m.
- Tullahoma: Frazier McEwen Park at 9 p.m.
July 4
- Brentwood Parade: Timbercrest and Long Valley Drive 9:30 a.m.
- Fort Campbell and 101st Airborne Concert 1 p.m. Fireworks at Division Field at 9:30 p.m. and Carnival until midnight
- Watertown Parade: begins at 2 p.m. at 745 West Main Street
- Columbia: Maury County Park 5-8 p.m. Fireworks begin at 8:30 p.m.
- Nashville: Fireworks show at Riverfront begins at 9 p.m. Family Fun Zone available all day.
- Franklin: Harlinsdale Farm fireworks begin at 9 p.m. Downtown activities begin at 10 a.m.
- Mt. Juliet: Two fireworks shows begin at 9 p.m. at Little League Ball fields and Providence Mall
- Murfreesboro: ‘Celebration Under the Stars’ Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. at McKnight Park
- Cross Plains: Fireworks show begins at 9 p.m. at Kilgore Park
- Gallatin: Fireworks show at Triple Creek Park begins at 9 p.m.
- Springfield: Fireworks at Price Park begin at 9 p.m.
- Goodlettsville: Fireworks at Moss Wright Park begins at 9 p.m.
- Lebanon: Fireworks at Wilson Co. Fairgrounds begins at 9 p.m.
- Pegram: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Pegram Park on Hwy 70
- Smyrna: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Lee Victory Park
- Lavergne: Picnic in the Park, Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Park
- Manchester: Fireworks begin at 9 p.m. at Manchester City Park
- Portland: Fireworks and fellowship begin at 9 p.m. at Portland Freewill Baptist Church, 115 Old Westmoreland Road
- Carthage: Fireworks at Smith Co. Fairgrounds begins at 9:30 p.m.
- Smith County: Fireworks at Defeated Creek Marina begin at 9:30 p.m.
July 6:
Adams: Event at Bell School from 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. 7617 Hwy 41 North