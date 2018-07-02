4 ways to keep your dog calm during fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks could leave your furry friend upset and afraid.
News 2 spoke with Dr. Brad Fly from Nolensville Veterinary Hospital to learn four ways to calm your dog down during fireworks:
- Do not isolate your pet. It is important to stay with him so he doesn’t feel alone.
- If you have a crate-trained pet, your dog will feel most comfortable in his or her crate during the noise.
- Keep your pet’s favorite treats available for when he starts acting up. When giving your pet a treat, use positive words like, “good boy,” to reassure him that everything is okay.
- If your pet has shown extreme thunderstorm or fireworks anxiety in the past, Dr. Fly suggests paying your local vet a visit to see if anti-anxiety medication is a good option.
If you have a quiet room away from the noise, you may also want to keep your dog there to minimize his or her stress.