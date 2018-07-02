4 ways to keep your dog calm during fireworks

Fourth of July fireworks could leave your furry friend upset and afraid.

News 2 spoke with Dr. Brad Fly from Nolensville Veterinary Hospital to learn four ways to calm your dog down during fireworks:

Do not isolate your pet. It is important to stay with him so he doesn’t feel alone.

If you have a crate-trained pet, your dog will feel most comfortable in his or her crate during the noise.

Keep your pet’s favorite treats available for when he starts acting up. When giving your pet a treat, use positive words like, “good boy,” to reassure him that everything is okay.

If your pet has shown extreme thunderstorm or fireworks anxiety in the past, Dr. Fly suggests paying your local vet a visit to see if anti-anxiety medication is a good option.

If you have a quiet room away from the noise, you may also want to keep your dog there to minimize his or her stress.

