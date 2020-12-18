Hiller donates $5,500 in toys to Toys for Tots, extends promotion to end of year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — During a special Christmas promotion, Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling and Electrical has donated over $5,500 in toys to Toys for Tots.

Partnering with Toys for Tots for a second year, Hiller is donating $50 in toys to local Toys for Tots locations with every purchase of a new tankless water heater. The promotion has been extended to December 31, 2020. As a special incentive for homeowners to participate, Hiller is offering a $250 Visa gift card with every tankless water heater purchase.

“We are so blessed to be able to give back to our communities’ children through Toys for Tots again this year”, remarked Jimmy Hiller, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Hiller Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical. “At Hiller, we believe that when we truly care about others, we all succeed. Therefore”, he continued, “it is so important that we help organizations, like Toys for Tots, that

are also dedicated to serving our same communities”.

Toys for Tots is a non-profit organization that provides new, unwrapped toy donations to less fortunate children each Christmas. The organization has distributed more than 584 million toys, supporting over 265 million children since 1947.

Hiller was founded in 1990 in Antioch with a single employee and has since grown to include 480 trucks, 13 locations, and more than 630 employees across the southeast.

