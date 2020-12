In this June 15, 2018 photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — In a true sign of the holiday spirit and love thy neighbor, an anonymous business owner in Gallatin donated over $7,500 to pay off past due utility accounts for people in the area.

According to Gallatin Mayor Paige Brown, those with past due accounts will be notified shortly by Gallatin Public Utilities that their account is now in good standing thanks to the generous donation.

The donation was reportedly made in an effort to “keep the lights on for folks for Christmas.”