Christmas tree giveaway: Are you in need, or know someone who is?

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) — Fox Ferry Farms in Mt. Juliet will be giving away more than 100 Christmas trees to families in need on Thursday, December 17, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

“We are wanting to give these trees a deserving home to those who can’t afford a Christmas tree this year,” explained Kevin Early of Fox Ferry Farms. “They’re not for sale. They’re for a good home.”

Most of the trees are between four and five feet tall, some of which sell for up to $150.

Fox Ferry Farms and Generations Changers Church will have volunteers safely loading Christmas trees into your vehicle. You can find them at 224 Stewarts Ferry Pike in Nashville between I-40 and Lebanon Road.