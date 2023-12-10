Former President Trump on Sunday, in a stark reversal, said he won’t be testifying again in his New York fraud trial, posting on Truth Social that he has already “successfully and conclusively testified” in the case and had nothing more to say.

Trump had been expected to take the stand on Monday to be questioned by his own defense team as the nearly two-month-long trial winds down. Trump previously testified last month under questioning by the New York Attorney General’s office.

“As everyone knows, I have very successfully & conclusively testified in the corrupt, Biden directed, New York state attorney general’s rigged trial against me,” Trump wrote on Sunday in a Truth Social post.

In a separate post, Trump wrote, “Based on the above, and the fact that our unassailable final expert witness has been so strong and irrefutable in his testimony, which will conclude on Tuesday, & that I have already testified to everything & have nothing more to say other than that this is a complete & total election interference (biden campaign!) witch hunt, that will do nothing but keep businesses out of New York, I will not be testifying on Monday.”

Trump has for month blasted the case as politically motivated, blaming President Biden for pushing the case despite it being brought by New York state officials.

New York Attorney General Letitia James (D)’s $250 million lawsuit alleges over a decade of fraud. The lawsuit alleges that Trump, the Trump Organization and Trump’s two adult sons sought lower taxes and better insurance coverage by falsely inflating and deflating the value of its assets. Trump and his sons have denied the claims.

In his two other appearances on the stand, Trump defended his business practices and downplayed the key financial documents at the center of the trial. He has repeatedly argued the trial is corrupt and politically motivated, making claims that the presiding judge and the judge’s principal clerk are biased and motivated by politics.

