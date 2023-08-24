Former President Trump is en route to Atlanta where he is expected to surrender following an indictment by a Georgia grand jury. He faces 13 criminal counts stemming from his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in the state.

Trump will not enter a plea at this time. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis (D) has requested arraignments for the 19 co-defendants in the election interference case just after Labor Day.

Trump’s bail is set at $200,000, and the order also places rules on his social media use and his ability to talk to co-defendants and witnesses about the case.

Trump is expected to arrive at the jail Thursday evening, a day after eight other 2024 GOP presidential candidates debated in Milwaukee while he released a recorded interview with former Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

Follow along here for updates on Trump’s surrender and other news related to the case.