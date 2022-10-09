Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-Mich.) on Sunday said she will support President Biden if he runs for reelection in 2024 but argued the Democratic Party needs a “new generation” and “new blood” in power.

“He’s the sitting president. If he decides to run again, I’m going to support him. The party’s going to support him. You know, that has a long history in our country,” Slotkin told guest host Kristen Welker on NBC’s “Meet the Press.” “But I have been very vocal, including with my own leadership in the House, that we need a new generation, we need new blood, period, across the Democratic Party.”

The White House confirmed last week that Biden “intends” to run in 2024 after he reportedly told civil rights leader the Rev. Al Sharpton that he would seek reelection.

While Biden saw low approval ratings throughout the spring and early summer amid high inflation and several crises, his numbers have since climbed as he has notched several victories.

In the span of a few months, the president oversaw passage of historic climate and health care legislation, the Inflation Reduction Act, announced relief for student loan borrowers and declared he would pardon thousands of people convicted for simple marijuana possession.

While some Democrats previously said Biden should not run again in 2024, that message appears to be dimming as his poll numbers climb. About 46 percent of Americans approve of the job Biden is doing, according to a late September poll.

Still, Congress is the oldest it’s ever been, according to an in-depth Business Insider report released last month.

Slotkin on Sunday said Democrats should be seeking younger and more diverse representation in leadership positions, pointing to not just Biden but also Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and others in top congressional spots.

“I would love to see some Midwestern leaders in there,” the lawmaker said. “That’s been important to me, to reflect the middle of the country. We’re here too. … I do think new blood is a good thing.”