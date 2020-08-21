Tullahoma High School kicks off football season with new COVID-19 protocols

TULLAHOMA, Tenn. (WKRN) — On Thursday, Tullahoma High School kicked off its high school football season with the implementation of new COVID-19 safety protocols, following guidance from the TSSAA.

School leadership told News 2 that the protocols were well received by everyone due to a willingness to keep the fall sports tradition.

“Following rules like this, I don’t think its a problem at all. I think they’re excited to do it and get the football season rolling,” said Sam Harper, a faculty member.

Fans were required to wear masks and have their temperature checked. There was also a cap on the number of tickets sold, allowing for social distancing in the stands.

“We limited the number of people that could come in the stadium, we’re at I think 36% capacity – which allows for social distancing,” said Harper. “We sold all the tickets ahead of time at the high school here, so people could get their tickets. Tonight, there are no ticket sales going on.”

It’s a season of change for football. From the NFL to high school, News 2 digs deeper into the impact COVID-19 is having on the game.

Click here for our special reports

Stay with News 2 for continuing coverage of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

MORE COVERAGE