TSSAA delays vote on football, soccer contingency schedules

Nashville, Tenn. (WKRN)- Student athletes, parents and fans anxiously awaited news coming out of Wednesday’s TSSAA Board of Control Meeting, but instead it was announced that voting on contingency schedules for high school football and girls soccer would be put on pause.

The explanation for delaying the decision was based on the TSSAA’s continued work with Governor Bill Lee’s office in hopes of getting high school sports grouped with college and pro sports under Lee’s extended state of emergency order. Under that order, which runs through August 29, high school athletes are not allowed to have contact. That meant those sports could not start their seasons as scheduled.

“There will come a time when we will have to make a decision on contingency plans. We need to give their legal team an opportunity to see if it’s even needed in girls soccer and football. Their legal council is very well aware of our sports calendar and when we would start,” said TSSAA executive director Bernard Childress.

It was also made clear in the meeting that TSSAA is hoping for the best and planning for the worse as COVID-19 numbers continue to rise in Tennessee.

Childress said, “You need to help us out. People need to wear masks, social distance and wash hands. We need to get numbers down. That will be key. The return on that investment is we do get to have fall sports on time this year.”