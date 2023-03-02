NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee is now one of 26 states where high school students can be compensated for their name, image, and likeness.

“Once they come up with a clear-cut plan, then you can execute the plan in every high school,” said MBA assistant football coach and former Tennessee Titans Chris Sanders. “And I think once they get there, it’ll be all right.”

But for now, as Sanders explains, there’s a lot of grey area.

Here’s what we know:

According to the TSSAA bylaws, students can’t be compensated for anything that shows them wearing a school uniform or gear, or references TSSAA accolades or championships.

Companies wanting to work with student athletes must also go through the student athletes themselves or their parents, not the school or coaches.

Sanders believes parents and schools need to be provided with more education on NIL deals.

“The colleges are doing it and they’re seeing a little bit of success in it trying to replicate that,” Sanders said. “But I’m just telling you, it’s going to open up so many things. You’re going to see so many problems. You’re going to see so many schools get suspended because there’s some coaches there are going to bend the rules because they don’t really know. And I just think that it’s taking the pureness out of the game because sometimes kids are going to focus on where the money is at because the outside source is giving it to them as a player in a sport for the love of the game.”

If a student-athlete violates these rules, they could be ineligible to play for 12 months.

For more information from the TSSAA, click here.