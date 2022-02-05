NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A community’s history and today’s modern technology intersect through a special project here in Nashville.
A Tennessee State University professor is working with tech-giant Apple to bring North Nashville’s civil rights impact straight to your fingertips.
“What we’ve tried to do was to amplify marginalized voices, try to look and listen to people that had been lost from the larger narrative,” said Dr. Learotha Williams, Jr. an Associate Professor of African American and Public History at TSU.
If the walls and streets of North Nashville could talk, oh, the stories they’d tell. And Dr. Learotha Williams hears some of those tales from story-telling pros at local barbershops.
“I would go there and a lot of the elders that were there were TSU alum, so once they found out that I wasn’t up to any nefarious sort of activities they began to open up and began to tell me stories about civil rights and other things. Things that might’ve been known under the surface but hadn’t been talked about in public or academic spaces,” he recalled.
They are stories he wants to bring from their memories to the palm of your hand.
“To be frank, the city has done a very poor job of telling these stories until recently,” he said.
Dr. Williams is working with Apple to create an app that shares how North Nashville and TSU impacted Music City’s civil rights story.
We have a building on campus – Elliot Hall – which I would make the argument was one of the most important buildings in this city,” he said. “I say that because a lot of the students that participated in the civil rights movement in the city were recruited right there in the cafeteria.”
Another story he’ll share involves Z. Alexandar Looby. According to Historic Nashville Inc., he was the most important civil rights attorney in the state and one of two Black city councilmen when his home was bombed on April 19, 1960.
“The silent march that occurred in the aftermath of the bombing of Z. Alexander Looby’s home began at TSU at the airplane like they call it on campus, but it’s actually a jet,” said Williams.
His mission is taking flight with his students working on the app too.
Williams says it’s not just stories from the 60s, but they’ll look back to the 1930s and 40s and jump ahead to TSU students in the social justice fight happening to this day.
“It will allow us to tell a story that celebrates us, that celebrates TSU, that celebrates North Nashville, that gives our stories and our truths,” he said.
They’re working to get the app launched by Fall 2022.
“I’ll have the opportunity to say to the world when you come to Nashville you need to pay attention to this person and this person and this person,” Williams said. “But more importantly, I think that it’ll evolve just as the field of history evolves. As we learn more, we have a better understanding of the past, our analysis changes.”