NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s one of Nashville’s worst-kept secrets. While many things in Nashville have changed, one thing that has remained constant is Prince’s Hot Chicken.

“It just started off in the community, and by word of mouth, and it just kept growing and growing and growing, and here we are all these years later,” laughed Andre Prince, owner of Prince’s Hot Chicken.

This staple restaurant had humble beginnings, or as Prince likes to put it, her family’s story started with a woman and man, named Thorton Prince.

“The root of the matter was from a woman, being hurt and feeling used. So, she acted out,” explained Prince.

Andre Prince has been carrying on a family legacy that started 100 years ago, now known as Prince’s Hot Chicken. (Source: WKRN Photo)

Back in the day, Thorton Prince was known as a player. During the height of the Great Depression, he knew how to have a good time. Often, too good of a time, depending on which wife you asked.

“I was in awe of him, and hey, I’m sure the women had to have been, to have been married five times. That’s in the State Archives,” Prince said.

While some of the records are unclear, on whether or not Thornton came home one night smelling like another woman or with lipstick on his collar, Prince said what is clear is uncle’s lover wanted vengeance. She put it in the form of chicken creating something spicy, hot.

“They had no idea where this was going, but it’s the result out of revenge. This is is a reactive, emotional reactive,” said Prince. “So, I give credit to him, for liking his supposed punishment, but he carried it on. It didn’t just stop there at that moment, he continued it, and he wanted more of his punishment.”

So, what better way then to share the punishment with others.

“His first location as far as a restaurant is concerned was in 1936, but before that they sold it out of the house,” Prince said. “For years and years and years, we were the only ones in a little hole in the wall doing spicy chicken on a commercial basis, as far as I knew.”

Almost a century later, Prince’s Hot Chicken continues to serve up that spicy revenge. Prince said she is still in shock, of the success.

“I didn’t really realize it until the customers. The repeat customers kept becoming more and more and more, and hey, this must be something important. I was just trying to pay a bill, and which I still am, they come every day,” said Prince. “More women eat it hot, you just can’t get it hot enough for some women. I don’t know why that is. I guess it’s that rage, that fire in us. Anyway, we maintain it, men try it, they love trying it but eventually, they come off that macho feeling and come on down, but women will maintain it.”

Andre Prince, owner of Prince’s Hot Chicken, has kept the face of her uncle over the restaurant as a reminder to other future Black-Owned businesses. (Source: WKRN)

It’s not just the name that has become a household symbol, it’s the face of her Uncle Thorton that always hangs as a reminder to others there’s a Black-owned business that still thrives.

“You want to have people who look like them doing something. ‘Hey, you can do it too.’ It’s just not one person, we as African Americans are creators. We create things all the time, not intentionally, but out of necessity, but we don’t get the attention that we deserve,” said Prince.

By no means does Prince say it’s easy, but never has she thought about shutting the doors to what has became a family treasure.

“Mom and Pop places, as I continue to say, are disappearing left and right, left and right. There are less than ever before,” said Prince. “Then and now is to keep something in the family, that is my goal to keep something in the family.”

After 100 years in the family, Prince only hopes their success will continue.