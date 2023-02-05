NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As the legacies of Black Americans come into the spotlight during the month of February, there are dozens of attractions in the state that do that all year long.

Tennessee’s Department of Tourist Development is offering up ten places to celebrate Black History Month across the state.

Several of the destinations with stories steeped in a rich history can be found here in Middle Tennessee.

African American Legacy Trail

Located in Clarksville, the African American Legacy Trail has 24 stops in the city that include historic churches and business trailblazers. Several spots also focus on the legendary Olympic Champion, Wilma Rudolph. She was the first woman in the U.S. to get three gold medals in a single Olympic game.

Wilma Rudolph (center) Gold Medal recipient in 200 meter spring in 1960 summer Olympics in Rome, Italy (Credit: Hulton Deutsch/All)

National Museum of African American Music

Located in Nashville, the National Museum of African American Music is one-of-a-kind. It’s the only museum solely dedicated to preserving music created, inspired, or influenced by African Americans.

Inside the National Museum of African American Music (Courtesy of Tennessee Department of Tourist Development)

Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey Distillery

Located in Shelbyville, Uncle Nearest Premium Whiskey has become one of the fastest growing whiskey companies in the U.S. after launching in 2017. The distillery has garnered over 450 awards and accolades since then, including laying claim to the world’s first-known African American master distiller, Nearest Green, who is also known as the “Godfather of Tennessee Whiskey.”

Nearest Green’s son next to Jack Daniel (Credit: Uncle Nearest Distillery)

Wolf Gap Cultural Center

Located in Giles County, the Wolf Gap cultural center has been displaying church quilts that demonstrate the history of African American churches in the region. The quilts were made by the Looking Back on our Heritage Quilting Club.

6 more places to discover Black history