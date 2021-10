My healthcare hero is my sister-in-law, Tracy Higgins! She works tirelessly in the Covid unit and never turns down working when there is a shortage! She even convinced me to get the Covid 19 Vaccine!

She is my hero! She does so much for her family and is always there for me since my husband passed, which is also her brother! She is the hardest working person I know!

Submitted by Candice Fry